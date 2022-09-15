The Talk's Sheryl Underwood reveals 90lbs weight loss after health scare The Talk star weight 250lbs at her heaviest

The Talk star Sheryl Underwood has revealed she has lost 90lbs after completely overhauling her lifestyle.

The 58-year-old is down four dress sizes and hopes to shed another 25lbs after she was warned by her doctors that she was at risk of diabetes and hypertension when she was at her heaviest in 2020, weighing 250lbs.

"My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women," she told People. "I really wanted to get ahead of it."

Sheryl admitted that she was going to undergo gastric bypass surgery, before her doctor suggested a new weight loss drug, Wegovy, a weekly injectable that was approved by the FDA in June 2021 which helps suppress appetite.

"I was going to have to have surgery," Sheryl admitted. "And when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician.

"But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn't lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it."

Sheryl has also incorporated healthier food choices into her diet and increased her exercise, which she admitted she has found difficult given her job on The Talk.

"I'm eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought, green, leafy. I'm getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries," she shared. "Unfortunately, I'm in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and get your hair and makeup on," she added.

"Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I'll do something while sitting in bed — I may do a little exercise, little stretching and things. I love the stationary bike because then I can listen to my music and be on the bike."

The changes to her routine have worked though as Sheryl admitted she is feeling better than ever. "Now, I feel amazing when I look at the [diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension] lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this," she added.

