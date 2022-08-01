Sharon Osbourne leads tributes for The Talk colleague Heather Gray following death aged 50

Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Kloots were among those to pay tribute to The Talk producer Heather Gray after CBS shared news of her passing.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Heather Gray, may she rest in peace," Sharon shared on instagram alongside a picture of Hether smiling.

The 50-year-old was an Emmy winning producer for the talk show and although hermcause of death has not been confirmed, CBS shared that she had been "bravely battling an unforgiving disease".

"On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather," a statement read from the network.

"She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like."

Amanda called her late colleague "strong" and "the boss everyone loved".

Alongside pictures of Heather with the show's hosts, she wrote: "Heather had been battling disease for years although you’d never know it because she never complained, was incredibly strong, always wore a smile and was always expressing a laugh. She was the boss everyone loved. A boss that was your true friend.

"My heart is extremely heavy today. The Talk will not be the same without her. I never thought leaving work on Thursday afternoon that she wouldn’t be back at work Monday morning.

"It’s just heartbreaking news that makes me yet again remember how precious life is. Heather, we will all miss you. You are a glorious angel in heaven now. Rest In Peace."

Heather joined the show as an executive producer in 2010.

The Talk also paid tribute on their social media pages, writing that "her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh".

Actress Jenna Dewan was among those who shared their condolences; Jenna has often appeared as a guest host on the series. "I'm so sad to hear this, all my love to you all," she wrote.