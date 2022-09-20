Queen Elizabeth II's secret talent she never spoke about Her Majesty was a talented woman

Queen Elizabeth II was a woman of many talents, known as a skilled horse rider and horse breeder too, but the late monarch had another, less publicised skill too.

Behind closed doors, King Charles III's mother was an excellent swimmer, taking to the waters from just 10 years old. According to Swimming World Magazine, the Queen started by swimming breaststroke and backstroke and quickly earned her first medal for swimming.

WATCH: The Queen - what will change

The young royal reportedly earned several lifesaving certificates over the years, and she received a badge recognising proficiency and grace in every stroke and in diving.

Ever the high achiever, Queen Elizabeth II was given an award for being the best female swimmer (for girls 14 years and younger).

Upon her rise to the throne, Her Majesty was a patron of the Amateur Swimming Association (known as British Swimming today), reportedly because she saw swimming not just as a competitive sport, but as an activity that benefits wellbeing.

Queen Elizabeth II was recognised for her life saving abilities

Queen Elizabeth II passed on her talent to her son, King Charles III, who was often photographed frolicking in the sea during his younger years.

He even has a swimming pool at his home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House.

Her Majesty maintained an interest in swimming

While it may come as a surprise that the royal has his own swimming spot for a private dip it's not unheard of in royal residences. In fact, Buckingham Palace even has its own pool.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all took their first strokes in the palace's secret pool.

