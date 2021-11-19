Ruth Langsford makes rare comment on her Strictly experience – watch The This Morning and Loose Women star took part in Strictly Come Dancing four years ago

This Morning and Loose Women host Ruth Langsford has made a rare comment on her training regime for Strictly Come Dancing, when she took part as a celebrity contestant back in 2017. The star shared a video from her home as she trained with PT Frank Sinclair, which she said reminded her of the workouts she did in prep for the BBC show.

"Getting my heart rate up with @fitwithfrank," she captioned the clip. "Haven't trained in quite a while so I'm really feeling it. Takes me back to my pre @bbcstrictly training." Ruth also hashtagged the post with fitness, training, fit with Frank, weights and weight-training.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares training video from home with Eamonn Holmes

In the clip, Ruth is seen sprinting, boxing, and doing crossbody dumbbell punches and kettlebell swings.

Her fans were quick to share their support, including Ruth's famous friends. Trisha Goddard commented with the clapping hands and fire emoji, while Lizzie Cundy simply wrote "yes" along with a series of clapping hand emojis. Ruth's co Loose Women host Christine Lampard also liked the post.

One of Ruth's fans added, "Starting again is always the hardest part but you smashed it, now get those feet up and enjoy some rest," while another said, "Blimey! Go girl. I'm impressed! You're going to be inspiring us all," and a third agreed, "Awesome work Ruth."

Ruth competed in Strictly Come Dancing alongside dance professional Anton Du Beke, and the pair were the seventh couple to be eliminated.

She often shares insights into how she stays fit and healthy at home, including daily walks with her and husband Eamonn Holmes' dog Maggie, and in lockdown, she took on a skipping challenge, after being inspired by an old post she saw of herself.

She said: "So...inspired by my previous post with @fitwithfrank (filmed in 2017 by the way for those asking!) I’m going to try skipping again! Loved it as a kid....bit harder when you’re 60! Only managed about 20 skips before I got tangled! If at first you don’t succeed… #isolationexercises #skipping."

