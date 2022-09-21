EastEnders star James Bye reveals Rose Ayling-Ellis’ important advice for taking part in Strictly We hope we’ll spot her in the audience cheering him on!

James Bye is the latest out of a long line of EastEnders stars to take on Strictly Come Dancing - and is following the footsteps of the 2021 champ, Rose Ayling-Ellis. Ahead of her exit from the soap opera, James revealed that the star gave him some very handy advice for the show. Find out more…

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the launch show on Friday, James said: "[Rose has] been fantastic. The blanket advice I'm getting from most people is to just throw yourself into it, just enjoy it from day one as well.

"Don’t get stressed out every time you're doing a dance because by the time you get something under your belt, you might be in week three or four, and then you've just wasted four weeks. It's all just about just sort of taking every moment and taking it from there. I said to Rose that I'm not bothered. I'm not going into it to try and win it."

He then joked: "Just as long as I beat Rose, I'm happy! That's all I'm after!"

The popular actor, who plays Martin Fowler on the popular show, also joked about how he is ready for criticism thanks to often getting it from his role on EastEnders.

"I’m in a soap so online I get told I’m [expletive] all the time, you get used to it," he laughed. "You’ve got to have thick skin and when it comes to the judges' feedback no advice is bad advice at this stage! You got to take positives out of negatives, thanks to all the trolls out there for giving me a nice thick skin!"

