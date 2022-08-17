Kate Middleton shoes: the health benefit behind her favourite footwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has an envy-inducing shoe collection, but more often than not, the mum-of-three sports espadrilles in the summer months.

As well as being eternally in style, there are important health reasons why Duchess Kate might always opt to wear espadrilles. Given that Prince William's wife is regularly on her feet all day, a shoe that provides comfort and support is essential.

"When walking, the strap around the ankle on espadrilles allows the wearer to lift the footwear using their heel rather than only their toes, as is the case with backless/slip-on shoes," explains podiatrist Christophe Champo, founder of PODO Clinic and Workshop.

He also points out that the heel height of an espadrille gets a tick in the foot-health department. "The chunky, wide heel is generally not too high on an espadrille, so provides a strong base and reduces the risk of spraining the ankle when compared to stilettos," Christophe adds.

That said, espadrilles aren't without negatives. "The wedged heel of an espadrille pushes the body forward on the toes," explains Christophe. "This is because it doesn't allow the heel bone to sit on a flat base."

Duchess Kate regularly wows in espadrilles

This is in contrast to court shoes, another style favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, which allow the heel of your foot to sit flat and are therefore healthier for the feet, according to Christophe.

Duchess Kate's combination of court shoes, espadrilles and sporty trainers will keep her feet happy.

Espadrilles work for every occasion

"I feel Kate does an excellent job of wearing shoes that vary in heel height, shape and material to best suit her requirements and needs for the occasion or event she is attending," comments podiatrist Dina Gohil.

Espadrilles are supportive thanks to ankle ties

With summer on the way out, we expect Duchess Kate will be popping her espadrilles back into storage before too long…

