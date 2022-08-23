Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals 'debilitating' health woe that threatened career

On Tuesday's Loose Women, Coleen Nolan revealed she suffered with intense period paid her whole life.

In a candid chat with Christine Lampard, Denise Welch and Linda Robson, Coleen, 57, celebrated being menopausal, saying: "The best thing that's ever happened to me is the menopause, because my periods stopped. Mine were debilitating."

"Anything the menopause throws at me is never going to be as bad as what I've gone through since I was 12 years old," Coleen continued, before revealing that her terrible period pain continued while she was on tour with her band, The Nolans, and almost stopped her doing Dancing On Ice.

"When I did Dancing On Ice in 2009 I had to take medication to stop my periods for the whole time I was on it, because I wouldn't have been able to do it, because [the show] went on for three or four months," she said.

The mum-of-three went on to reveal that she didn't know there was medication you could take to pause your periods.

Coleen Nolan spoke to her fellow Loose Women stars about her periods

While Coleen said she celebrated the end of her periods, she has spoken about the less positive side effects of menopause before.

"I woke up on what felt like a perfectly normal day I made myself a cuppa and let the dogs out when I suddenly realised I feel like ****, yes that's right I was just feeling a little bit naff," Coleen said on Instagram.

Coleen Nolan's periods have stopped now

"It was actually all the women who said to me 'are you sure it's not menopause?' and I was like 'no' my mother never mentioned menopause, I don't even know if my mum had a menopause.

"I've been battling against admitting it, but I'm finally admitting it, and I think that is why I'm feeling a bit sad and very forgetful…

"And I'm glad I've been able to research it and see I'm not going mad, I'm not just depressed for no reason, and I hope it helps to know you can talk about it."

