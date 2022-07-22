Special reason why Balmoral is the Queen, Princess Eugenie & more's favourite residence The Queen and Princess Eugenie both love Balmoral

Thursday saw the Queen make her annual pilgrimage to Balmoral, where she is likely to spend the rest of the summer months.

Most years, other members of the royal family head up to Scotland too, and it's no surprise the Queen's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren love the highland property – there's so much to do there!

WATCH: The Queen and her family play with dogs on grounds of Balmoral Castle

Visitors to the castle can indulge in riding, shooting, sports and games – activities the royals are known to love. Along with their Grandmother and Princess Anne, Prince William and Harry are both keen horse riders, while Duchess Kate is known to love all kinds of sports, from tennis to hockey.

The Cambridges are said to have made the most of the outdoor activities, going fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking too.

The estate spans around 50,000 acres and features mountains, rivers and lochs, making it ideal for rowing too, another sport the Duchess of Cambridge favours.

Prince Charles, William and Harry enjoying Balmoral in 1997

Princess Eugenie has spoken of her love for Balmoral too, explaining that when she's at the Highland estate she has "room to breathe and run."

Princess Beatrice, who once ran the London marathon, is likely to be a fan of running about the property too!

The Queen enjoyed hiking around Balmoral in her younger years

While the Queen has been struggling with mobility issues in recent months, we're sure she'll still relish being in the Scottish air. Princess Eugenie said of Her Majesty's love of Scotland: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

