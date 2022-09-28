Nadia Sawalha supported by fans as she makes plea from hospital bed The Loose Women star had a hysteroscopy

On Wednesday, Nadia Sawalha took her fans by surprise as the presenter shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed after undergoing a hysteroscopy.

The procedure is an inspection of the womb with a camera that enter through the cervix. The Loose Women star informed her followers that she had the procedure done as she was worried about potential symptoms, but thankfully she got the all clear. Nadia shared two photos, the first of which showed her looking a little worn out while under the covers of a hospital bed.

However, the second showed off her fun side as she posed elegantly in a hospital chair, showing off her legs that were wrapped up in a pair of compression socks.

In an impassioned plea to her followers, she wrote: "The only reason I'm posting these pics is because I want to catch your eye and urge you if you have been worrying about any symptoms you've been experiencing to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

"Delaying things will only cause more worry. I'm not going to lie I've been worried sick myself recently but was given the all clear on Monday! I only wish I had dealt with it earlier so I didn't get myself into such a pickle

"Don't delay, make the call. Get seen. You know it makes sense. Big hugs loves. Nads xxx."

The star had an important message for her fans

Her followers immediately rallied around her, as one penned: "Aww, I'm glad you got the all clear Nadia. I actually do need to speak my GP about a few things. And I will asap."

A second commented: "Oh Nadia I'm glad you're OK, but you're so right, any worry is best dealt with straight the way so you can get on with your life, sending hugs."

Meanwhile a third said: "Sending you the biggest of hugs beauty... thank god you are ok," and a fourth added: "Best news of the week and yes people - if you're worried about something, make the call. P.S The stockings really work for you."

