The nights are drawing in, and we will be putting the clocks back at the end of the month. But Coleen Nolan doesn't want her fans to feel depressed as the seasons change, so she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some tips on getting through the months ahead.

SEE: Coleen Nolan shares 'weird' photo with sisters as they reunite for spectacular holiday

"It's the end of summer isn't it, and I know we're all starting to feel the winter blues so I thought I would give you some tips," the thoughtful singer and presenter said.

The Loose Women panellist went on: "Number one: try to get as much daylight as possible because the daylight is much shorter now, it's dark by 4 o'clock… Don't be lying in bed until two you lazy lot. Get up, get some daylight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan supports fans through winter blues

"Secondly, a bit of exercise. Now I don't mean joining the gym, do I look like someone that goes to the gym? I don't think so, well I know so. I think you should go out, go for a lovely walk, get wrapped up… A lovely brisk walk because as long as you're warm it's lovely."

MORE: Coleen Nolan reveals incredible details of 'liberating' solo trip

READ: Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan

"Number three: invite friends over for a nice cuppa tea or whatever you want, nice hot whiskey if you want… Don't put off being invited to your friend's house, don't say 'No, I'm too cold', get your coat on, get over there."

The star offered wellbeing tips to her fans

Colin finished by saying: "Best of all, if you are indoors, oh, it can be cosy. Lovely blanket while you're sitting on the sofa, gorgeous film on, pot of stew on the hob, last you a week that, if you make enough. And you know what, if all else fails, you're always welcome to mine for a bowl of stew."

"I'm up for the stew… Great tips Col," one of the star's followers wrote, another added: "Love it… Being your witty and fab self."

A third, meanwhile, commented: "Good tips… I'll be round next week for a brew," adding laughing and winking emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.