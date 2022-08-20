Coleen Nolan reveals incredible details of 'liberating' solo trip

Coleen Nolan, took to social media on Saturday to tell fans the incredible details of her "liberating" solo trip away.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram account for another episode of her self-made mini-series "Cols Corner," where she sat in her pyjamas with a cup of tea, and chatted to the camera.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares update from 'liberating' solo trip

"I just want to tell you about my little solo trip away, because it was a very liberating experience. The 57-year-old said.

"I think I said in one of my last 'Cols Corners' that I still felt a bit guilty about taking some me time and for once in my life not worrying about anyone else. I did feel guilty for the first day really, I found it really hard to settle and just chill out, but I have to say I did and I slept like a baby[...]

Coleen took to social media

"I just had the best time, it was liberating just to have the peace and quiet away from people, animals, work, emails. I just recommend it to anyone, it doesn't have to be three nights away, take yourself somewhere for an hour, go to the park, read a book, switch the madness of life off, because it will still be there when you go back."

She added: "I've decided I'm going to make it a regular thing and I suggest you all do the same and don't feel guilty."

Fans loved the singer's update and rushed to the comments section to share their messages. One fan penned: "Glad you had a good rest, looking fab as always, hope you had good weather Xxx."

Fans loved the Loose Women star's update

A second added: "You look absolutely gorgeous Col.. glowing, " with a heart-eyes emoji. A third commented: "Oh this looks fantastic. Where is this please Coleen?"

Last week, the doting mother-of-three documented a peaceful moment from her woodland retreat and took a selfie posing outside her fabulous cabin. The star looked so relaxed and she was beaming from ear to ear in the photo.

Captioning the post she wrote: "So home time today, but want an amazing, restful, peaceful time I’ve had in my cabin in the woods… I’ll definitely be back again…"

