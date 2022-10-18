Cher reveals painful health update: 'I'm crying'

Cher took to Twitter to update her fans on her health, worrying her followers by telling them she was crying.

READ: How Celine Dion's three sons are supporting her during her health battle

The 76-year-old wrote to her fans: "Oh guys I have tooth pain," followed by two crying emojis. "Seems I need work. Now it means lots of pain, but I will pull up my big girl G-string and beat it. Now I must [crying emoji] then be [strong emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cher and Saweetie partner with Mac for new campaign

Cher went on to explain she wasn't originally going to tell her fans about her health, writing: "I wasn't going to say anything, but we're all friends and friends pour their heart out to one another. Right now I'll [crying emoji]."

READ: Avril Lavigne bedridden for 2 years with crippling illness

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' health condition she rarely talks about

The singer's fans were quick to comfort her, writing: "Get well, sending love and hugs," and: "Hope you feel better soon honey."

Just one week ago, Cher told her followers she was "sick" in another Twitter update, writing. "I'm sick. [Crying emoji] I am a big [baby emoji]. I hardly ever get [sick emoji].

Cher is experiencing tooth pain

"My friend sat on my bed and coughed on my face. I want my mom," she continued, before going on to say that when she went to Islamabad in 2021 to rescue abused elephant Kavaan, everyone was catching Covid, except her.

READ: The real reason Brendan Fraser quit Hollywood

She signed off her message by sharing that her dyslexia means she often struggles with how to word tweets, explaining: "Sorry for grammar and some thoughts muddled. Dyslexia always waits in the wings, waiting to raise its ugly head.

Cher also struggles with dyslexia

"It's hard and takes time to arrange and re-arrange, while thoughts come at warp speed."

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.