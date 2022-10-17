Catherine Zeta-Jones' health condition she rarely talks about

Back in 2011, Catherine Zeta-Jones checked into a mental health facility to treat her bipolar disorder, and since her treatment, she hasn't been keen to discuss her illness.

At the time, her publicist released a statement saying: "After dealing with the stress of the past year, Catherine made the decision to check in to a mental health facility for a brief stay to treat her bipolar II disorder."

Catherine went on to explain to The Telegraph that her husband Michael Douglas' cancer diagnosis triggered her mental health issues, sharing: "[Bipolar] is something I have been dealing with for a long time. When you get sideswiped like that [with Michael's illness] it's an obvious trigger for your balance to be a little bit off – not sleeping, worry, stress. It's a classic trigger."

However, following her time in the clinic, the actress has been open about her reluctance to discuss her mental health. She told InStyle magazine: "I'm not the kind of person who likes to shout out my personal issues from the rooftops but, with my bipolar becoming public, I hope fellow sufferers will know it's controllable".

She explained once more to The Telegraph that her mental health wasn't something she hoped would become public. "I never wanted to be as open about it as I was," she told the newspaper. "I have a British stiff-upper-lip mentality –- it wasn't something I wanted to shout from the rooftops."

Catherine Zeta-Jones said her bipolar was triggered by her husband's illness

Appearing on Good Morning America in 2012, Catherine reiterated her point, saying: "Do you know what? I am sick of talking about it, I never wanted to be the poster child for this, and I never wanted this to come out publicly.

"But it came out. I dealt with it in the best way I could, and that was saying 'Look, hey, I'm bipolar'," she continued.

Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn't want to discuss her mental health

She continued: "Everyone has things going on, and we deal with them the best we can. We all have issues in life, and I have great friends, great support and that's all I can do."

If you struggle with bipolar, visit Bipolar UK for advice and support

