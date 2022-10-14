Amy Schumer's surprising weight loss secret revealed

Amy Schumer, 41, is looking stronger than ever, and her personal trainer has given an insight into how she works out to maintain her powerful physique.

Ahead of the new series of Inside Amy Schumer, which debuts on 21 October, Amy's trainer Jen Widerstrom told Shape: "I never see Amy smile bigger than when she tells me her son has told her how 'strong mommy is'."

WATCH: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues

Jen went on to say that Amy's three-year-old son is the comedian's biggest motivator, explaining: "Little man handles all the motivation for me so this lady always comes in focused and ready."

Amy struggled during pregnancy, suffering with extreme sickness, then underwent an emergency c-section, which was riddled with complications due to her endometriosis.

She then had both her uterus and appendix removed in 2021, so needed to rebuild her fitness from the bottom up.

Amy Schumer's three-year-old son motivates her to work out

Speaking on Amy's exercise regime post-surgery, Jen said: "She was living in pain, so our goal has been to create strength and freedom in movement — whether that's in a sweat [session] with me, on stage, or jumping in the ocean with her fam.

"Amy is a living example that getting in the driver's seat with your body and feeling super capable again [are] not out of reach for anyone."

Amy struggled with her health during pregnancy

Of the workouts Amy favours, Jen explained that it's all about core strengthening and Pilates sessions.

"We've had to do a lot of rebuilding around her core [and] back where there was once a lot of weakness. She lights up when she gets to tackle a new Pilates movement."

Amy isn't the only celebrity fan of Pilates – Meghan Markle swears by the practice, too, calling it: "Hands down the best thing you could do for your body."

She continued: "Your body changes immediately…give it two classes and you will see a difference."

