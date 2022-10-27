Katy Perry confuses fans after face appears paralysed on stage

Katy Perry consistently wows with her showstopping stage performance, but a recent video of the star left fans concerned.

In the video, half of Katy's face appears to be paralysed as she repeatedly tries to open her right eye. The singer is seen repeatedly tapping at the side of her face, appearing to wake the paralysed section, prompting fans to wonder whether what was happening.



WATCH: Katy Perry worries fans in performance video

One fan speculated that the 38-year-old is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the virus Justin Bieber had earlier this year, which left half of his face frozen, rendering him unable to perform.

Other fans sensibly speculated that Katy was merely struggling with her eyelash glue, writing: "Just looks like her lash got stuck," and: "When that lash glow isn't fully dry and you close your eyes…"

A more likely explanation, however, seems to be that Katy was merely playing up to her "wonk eye", which is highly popular with her fandom.

Katy Perry worried fans

During an episode of American Idol, the mother-one-of told a contestant: "I have a wonk eye as well, and I used to be worried about it. Then a bunch of my fans created a fandom over my wonk-eye.

"I even have a fandom that calls itself, ‘Katy’s wonk-eye. 'It’s my right eye. So just celebrate all that stuff. Don’t worry about it."

Katy Perry has an eye condition

In 2011, she revealed the condition flared up "whenever I take pictures" and she had been given a prescription to help alleviate it.

