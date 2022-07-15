Alison Hammond reveals painful health woe she's endured for weeks

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond opened up about the health woe that's been blighting her for two weeks.

During a segment about how overrun the NHS is at the moment, Alison commented: "I've got an ingrown toenail, I really have put it off for two weeks and it's absolutely killing me now," before explaining that she's yet to visit her doctor about the issue.

"I've just left it because I don't want to bother them," she explained, referring to the fact that GPs are so busy right now. "Gone are the days you could just pop into the doctors."

Dermot O'Leary chimed in that she should make an appointment with a chiropodist to get it sorted, to which Alison said: "That's very true."

This isn't the first time Dermot has expressed concern for Alison's wellbeing. In April, the 47-year-old admitted on the ITV show that she was feeling a little under the weather before asking about Dermot's health. "I'm fine. I'm worried about you!" he replied. "You've got hay fever, haven’t you?"

Alison Hammond talked about her health woe

Alison then confirmed that she was indeed suffering from seasonal allergies, but confessed she panicked that she had contracted Covid. "A little bit of hay fever. But obviously, you get worried, don't you?" she said to Dermot.

"You think, 'Is it the big C?' but it's not. I came in I did a test straight away; it is hay fever." She added: "I know the difference between hay fever and feeling with the big C."

Alison Hammond is standing in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning for summer

Here's hoping Alison gets an appointment for her sore toenail ASAP!

