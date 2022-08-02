Alison Hammond to host Big Brother? Fans thrilled as they spot major clue 

Fans were delighted to see that Big Brother would be returning to our screens on ITV2 in 2023 - but who will be hosting? While the initial news didn’t confirm who would be heading up the hugely popular reality show, which sees a group of strangers put in a house together, Alison Hammond appears to have dropped a hint that she will be involved…

Retweeting the clip teasing the show’s return, the This Morning presenter wrote: "……… Exciting," immediately prompting speculations that she would be hosting the series.

WATCH: Big Brother is back!

Presenter Ashley James commented: "Ah! @AlisonHammond and @Josiestweet to host?" While another fan wrote: "You and Josie would be the perfect presenters for this." A third person added: "You’re hosting then!"

Kate Garraway is also among those to have thrown her support behind Alison. While chatting on Good Morning Britain, Kate said: "We were talking upstairs about our very own daytime queen Alison Hammond, of course. Oh, she’d be great."

Alison previously starred in Big Brother

Richard Madeley added: "It was [Big Brother] that brought her into the fold wasn’t it," while adding that Davina McCall won’t be returning to the show, explaining: "‘She’s made it quite clear that chapter in her life is over when she didn’t return to the Channel 5 reboot, so I can’t imagine Davina will take that on."

Speaking about the show’s return, director of reality commissioning at ITV2, Paul Mortimer, said: "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers."

