GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes surprised fans on Saturday after sharing a rare selfie - sparking a major reaction amongst his 756k Instagram followers who were all in agreement the Irish star looked different.

The former This Morning host posed in a hallway mirror inside the £3.25million Surrey mansion he shares with wife Ruth Langsford. Looking sharp in the snap, Eamonn donned crisp white trousers and a smart navy polo shirt while rocking a pair of silver-rimmed glasses.

Eamonn still relies on the use of a crutch following his week-long hospitalisation in June for a back injury. The walking-aid was carefully propped on the star’s right arm in his most recent selfie.

"All set to walk the dog," wrote Eamonn. "I just need to find where the dog disappeared to."

Eamonn shared the selfie to Instagram

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to react to the 62-year-old’s post, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on Eamonn’s look amid his recent health problems.

"Look at you slim Jim," commented fellow TV star Carol Vorderman, followed by a comment from Coleen Nolan which read: "You look so well xx".

"How have you lost your weight Eamonn you look incredible?" asked a fan, as another agreed: "You’re looking really well you’ve lost weight," followed by a clapping emoji.

Despite the multiple comments about his weight, Eamonn laughed off several comments and instead responded: "Think it might just be a good angle."

The TV host is still recovering from a back injury

The star was forced to take several days off work following his back injury earlier this year, and has been spotted out and about using the help of a walking stick.

"I ended up in hospital after waking up in the middle of the night suffering excruciating pain. I immediately knew something wasn't right," Eamonn wrote at the time. He went on to explain that the pain was caused by two prolapsed discs in his back.

