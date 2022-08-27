Alison Hammond turns heads in sensational swimwear selfie - and Holly Willoughby approves The star took to social media

This Morning host Alison Hammond looked sensational on Saturday when she soaked up the Dubai sunshine in fabulous black swimwear.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the 47-year-old presenter was a vision as she posed in glamorous sunglasses and a matching black cap whilst perched on decking and grinning from ear to ear.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Dubai vibes!!" The star completed her summer look with a pair of classic silver hoops and gave fans a glimpse of her perfectly french manicured nails.

Friends and fans of the mother-of-one couldn't wait to weigh in on her fabulous update. Fellow This Morning star Holly Willoughby penned: "Babe!," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The star looked incredible

One fan added: "Looking gorgeous." A second wrote: "Looking fabulously chilled." A third penned: "Twitter-Twoo, look at you! Looking gorgeous Alison, enjoy!" alongside two pink love hearts.

The exciting break came just after Holly showed support for Alison after she was nominated for an NTA.

The blonde beauty reshared a video from Alison's Instagram page showing the presenter running on a treadmill, she added the caption: "There is only one @alisonhammond55… come on babe! This year is your year… congratulations… love you!!! #NTA."

Alison has been nominated for an NTA

Alison faces stiff competition for the gong, with Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec all in the running, with the latter famously having received the trophy 20 years in a row.

The nomination might be bitter-sweet for Holly, however, as she and her co-host Phillip Schofield have both been snubbed in the category.

Alison and Dermott took over from Holly and Phillip last month

Meanwhile, This Morning has been nominated in the Daytime TV category alongside fellow ITV programmes Loose Women, The Chase and BBC One's The Repair Shop.

Holly's post in support of Alison comes amid her and Phillip's extended summer break from This Morning. Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, were the first to hold down the fort for the ITV regulars kicking off the summer rota on July 11 and remained hosting for two weeks.

They then passed the reins to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle for a week before Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes took over.

