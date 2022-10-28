How Millie Bobby Brown's hearing loss impacted her career The Enola Homes 2 star worked through her ailment

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the release of Enola Holmes 2, which drops on Netflix on 4 November, but despite her stellar career, acting hasn't always been easy for the 18-year-old.

The Stranger Things actress was born with partial hearing loss, which progressed into full deafness as she grew up, which impacted her career. Millie revealed she doesn't always hear the director's 'action' cue when shooting a scene unless the director is especially loud.

Millie shared details of her hearing loss with Variety, explaining that when she's performing—either acting or singing—she can't fully hear herself.

Nonetheless, the Eleven actress has excelled in her career. As well as racking up various starring roles, the star also launched her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which champions self-care.

Not content with conquering beauty and acting, Millie recently started her freshman year of college.

Milly Bobby Brown is very busy

The young actress announced her enrolment at Purdue University in the summer ahead of the fall semester, which began on 22 August.

She opened up about her decision to balance her acting career with a college education with a feature in Allure Magazine.

Milly Bobby Brown recently enrolled at college

She revealed that she is focusing on the college's human services program, which "provides students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills."

The curriculum includes classes in human development, speech communication, psychology and sociology, plus family studies and processes. Students who graduate from the program go on to work as child and family case managers, social workers, or school counselors, to name a few.

