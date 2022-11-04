Millie Bobby Brown shares impact her physical career has had on her body The Enola Holmes star has made changes as she's got older

Millie Bobby Brown has been a constant on our screens since she first appeared in Stranger Things age 12 in 2016, and in a new interview, the Enola Holmes star shared how her career has changed since the early days.

The actress, who is now 19, became well-known for doing her own stunts, but admitted during an interview on BBC Radio 1 that her approach to filming has changed.

"I do love stunts, but I do think that now I'm just getting to more of an age where I'm more protective over my body," she told film expert Ali Plumb.

"I want to preserve as much. As a child I was like 'I'll do this and I’ll do that' and then I used to come and be like 'Ow!' and now I feel that even more," the actress continued.

"People are like 'oh my god, we heard you like stunts," and I'm like 'uhhh, my body isn't that happy with me anymore."

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill promoting Enola Holmes

Enola Homes 2 drops on Netflix on 4 November, but Millie has also been busy with her education, starting at Purdue University on 22 August.

She opened up about her decision to balance her acting career with a college education in a feature in Allure Magazine, explaining that she is focusing on the college's human services program, which "provides students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills."

Millie Bobby Brown started at college in August 2022

The curriculum includes classes in human development, speech communication, psychology and sociology, plus family studies and processes. Students who graduate from the program go on to work as child and family case managers, social workers, or school counsellors, to name a few.

