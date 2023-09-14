Gogglebox star Amy Tapper worries fans with health update following silence

Amy Tapper quickly became a favourite among Gogglebox fans following her appearance on the show, so her followers were understandably worried when she went quiet on social media this week.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to explain her silence, sharing that she's been bedridden: "Sorry for the radio silence guys. Currently in bed, can't lift my head off the pillow with a severe migraine and vertigo."

Being brave, Amy added: "I’m on pills and will be back soon." Vertigo makes you feel as if you or everything around you is spinning, enough to affect your balance, according to the NHS.

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Amy Tapper has been on a health journey

The NHS continues that a vertigo attack can last between a few seconds and hours. If you have severe vertigo, it can last for many days or months. Amy was tackling her attack in the right way, with treatments including lying in a dark room and relaxing.

Vertigo is often a side effect of migraine so it could be the two conditions are related for Amy.

Amy has been on a health journey in recent years, losing weight by following the Goal Getters eating plan, which sees meal kits delivered to your door each week, with easy-to-follow recipes to make healthy meals.

In October of last year, Amy shared a before and after photo from her healthy eating journey, writing: "I'm so proud of how far I've come but I've still got a way to go… just over three stone down AND -18cm around my waist, at the best mental and physical health I’ve ever been and I genuinely could not be happier!"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amy Tapper has been working hard on her fitness

Chatting about why Goal Getters works for her, Amy said: "Goal Getters fits into my life perfectly and was the lifestyle change I needed, it has been the most convenient and simple way of changing my life.

"I've always dabbled in diets but for the first time I've had the right plan, with the right help, and support around me, and I've been able to take it to the next level!"

DISCOVER: When will Gogglebox return to screens following finale?

Amy is working hard when it comes to exercise too, sharing her chest and shoulder workout online, with fans impressed by her dedication.

"Go girl!" one wrote, while another added: "You look amazing," with a third writing: "Looking great!"

As well as weightlifting, Amy has been boxing with fans praising her workout routine. "Amazing progress. Hard work is paying off. I hope you feel as good as you look," one admired, while another said: "Absolutely love watching your journey. Your determination amazing!"

Here's hoping Amy feels better soon!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub