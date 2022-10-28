Loose Women star Denise Welch wows fans with incredible beauty transformation

Loose Women star Denise Welch has an instantly recognisable style, with platinum hair and dark brows, but on Friday the 64-year-old debuted a different look.

Denise's brow technician took to Instagram to share a photo of the star with a toned-down eyebrow look, writing: "Always a pleasure having our Denise Welch through the doors. Healed ombre brows, no product at all."

Ombre brows are a semi-permanent, tattooed option, for people who want fluffy, natural-looking brows that stay put.

Denise's ombre brows should last a year and will require a top-up after six weeks, and her co-star Ruth Langsford is a fan too, debuting her own tattooed brows in April 2022.

Ruth shared a series of clips documenting the brow tattooing procedure, a permanent makeup treatment, which helps the brows appear thicker and more defined.

The This Morning host showed off her brows six weeks after her first treatment and also shared some stunning before and after snaps taken during her second appointment.

Fans and friends were quick to express their awe at Ruth's impeccably shaped and tinted brows. "Looks fab Ruth!" commented one with a red love heart emoji, while another added: "They look amazing! I need to get mine done." A third agreed, saying: "Absolutely stunning Ruth. I'm debating on having this done. You've definitely swayed me now."

Eyebrow tattooing is a painless, permanent treatment that saves the hassle of filling in the brows daily. The treatment requires fine needle tattooing which ensures the brows look fuller and more natural.

