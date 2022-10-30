Michael J. Fox opens up about how Parkinson's changed his personality The beloved actor has so much support around him

Michael J. Fox is a beloved Hollywood star who has bravely battled Parkinson's Disease since 1991, aged just 29.

The actor has recently opened up about one of the most difficult years he has faced to date in an interview with People, and detailed how his illness has at times taken toll on his sunny outlook.

While the star is incredibly popular and known for his positive attitude, he admitted in the interview that after suffering from several injuries this year - including a broken cheek, shoulder and hand - he wasn't as upbeat as he usually is.

He admitted: "I was never really a cranky guy, but I got very cranky and short with people," he said.

The kind-hearted star continued: "I try to nip it in the bud. I always think of these aides who work with me. And I often say to them, 'Whatever I say, just imagine I said 'please' at the beginning and 'thank you' at the end. Just take a second and absorb that I might have said that if I was more myself, but I didn't, so I apologize.'"

Luckily, Michael has nearly made a full recovery from his injuries now. "I'm coming through where the last of my injuries are healing up; my arm is feeling good. Life is interesting. It deals you these things," he told the publication.

He added: "The whole mission is: Don't fall down. So whatever works to not fall down, whether it's a walker or a wheelchair, a cane, a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it — I use all those tools."

The star was diagnosed at 29 years old, when he had only just married his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Michael told CBS Mornings that finding out he had Parkinson's was a challenging and emotional reality. "Very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together," he said.

"We haven't cried about Parkinson's since. We've just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time," Michael recalled to host Nate Burleson.

