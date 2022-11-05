Samantha Womack makes special appearance after cancer diagnosis

Samantha Womack stepped out for a special appearance at Hamleys on Friday since updating fans about her cancer diagnosis.

The EastEnders actress, 50, was captured at the famous toyshop along with other members of the production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe to perform in one of the shop windows as part of the store's Regent Street Christmas Windows.Z

Samantha looked sensational in the photos which saw her posing in her costume for her character, the White Witch, donning a fabulous floor length faux fur coat. She also wore her iconic blonde tresses styled with a huge plait on top of her head with the rest of her long locks left to cascade down her shoulders.

The Ronnie actress had fabulous green eyeliner added to her incredible costume as well as a tiara which featured what resembled icicles stacked on top of a headband.

The star was at Hamleys

According to the Sun, the star returned to the West End production on Wenesday and was met by raputuous applause by audience members who showed their support for the star's return to the stage.

Samantha revealed her cancer diagnosis after Oliver Newton John passed away in August earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter with a photo cuddled up to the Grease star, she wrote: "This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn."

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

Samantha announced the news in August

The star has since been updating fans about her chemotherapy journey and in her latest update, she shared a photo with what appeared to be a large paella.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "This was a few days ago -after getting appetite back- following “Red Devil chemo” Oli made this on an open fire in Valencia. Struggling with migraines at the moment, but Xena the rescue dog by my side, keeping her Topaz eyes on me…"

