EastEnders star Max Bowden sustains painful injuries on set following filming

EastEnders actor Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, took to Twitter to share the painful injury he sustained on set.

Alongside a picture of his swollen hand, the star wrote: "Occupational hazard from Monday's episode… two shattered knuckles and one big bruise. Playing Ben Mitchell is a joy [crying laughing emoji]."

In the episode Ben was seen acting out aggressively in the Arches car garage, headbutting a tool cupboard, as well as beating up a man in the street, resulting in his ouch-worthy injury.

Max's fans were quick to flood his accounts with both concern and praise.

One wrote: "A truly fantastic performance. I'm guessing your head was hurting too, that's commitment, I applaud you," while another said: "It was an amazing scene Max. You are so dedicated and committed to playing Ben, I know how hard you work."

Max shared a photo of his swollen knuckles

Another expressed their worries, writing: "Watching the scene last night I did think 'ouch, I hope Max didn't hurt himself too much filming this,'"

Luckily for Max, shattered knuckles should fully heal and he will recover full use of his hand, but he is likely to need medical attention for the injury to heal.

Max Bowden has been playing Ben Mitchell since 2019

Aside from nursing his damaged hand, Ben has also been supporting co-star Rose Ayling-Ellis on Twitter, sharing her Bafta win and writing: "Crying very happy tears. So proud of you @roseaylingellis."

Rose first entered the soap as a friend to Max's character Ben, who is partially deaf. Rose's character Frankie showed Ben how deaf people can live a full life when he was upset about his condition.

