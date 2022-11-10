Drew Barrymore reveals COVID-19 diagnosis as reason for show absence - fans send support Get well soon!

Drew Barrymore isn't finishing out this week's episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show how she would have wanted to.

The star had to unfortunately opt out of her morning show on 10 November, and revealed the reason why was an unexpected COVID-19 diagnosis.

She updated fans from her home as she recovered, detailing who would take over while she is out sick.

Drew took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans, sharing a photo in which she appears bed-ridden and focusing on getting better.

The photo proves she is in good company, as it sees her laying in a bed made with floral sheets, and next to her is a sweet cat. The selfie captures her smiling as she wears hot pink glasses.

"I've got covid and lucky the cat!" she said, maintaining that she feels well despite the positive diagnosis, adding that: "I'm good and will be back soon."

Drew maintained she felt okay

Though fans will surely miss seeing her on her show, which is currently in its third season, she insisted that her viewers are also in good company, revealing that not just her "trusty co-pilot" Ross "Rossy" Mathews would be taking over hosting duties, but rapper 50 Cent as well.

She wrote: "In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!!"

Lindsay Lohan was the guest on Thursday's show

Plus, despite her absence, she also teased: "Maybe some other special surprises too!" which will surely keep viewers entertained while she's gone.

Following her health update, fans were quick to send her well wishes, suggest speedy recovery methods, and hope for a quick return, taking to the comments section to write: "Feel better soon!" and: "Get well soon, Drew. Love you," as well as: "Crackers, soup and sprite," plus another fan also wrote: "Rest up. We are looking forward to you coming back!"

