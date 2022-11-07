Drew Barrymore 'douses' herself in this Amazon Vitamin E oil for glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Drew Barrymore is a true natural beauty - and it turns out she has an all-natural beauty secret for healthy skin.

The 47-year-old actor and talk show host once revealed she ‘douses’ herself in Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil to keep her skin soft, and you can shop the $20 beauty wonder on Amazon.

Handmade in South Carolina, Drew's favorite Vitamin E oil can be used head to toe as everything from a dry skin treatment to calming itchy skin or rejuvenating damaged hair.

Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil, $19.97, Amazon

Drew, who hasn't tried cosmetic surgery or injectables, told Well + Good she 'douses' herself in Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil. “During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she says. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”

The 100% natural oil, infused with calming lavendar, as well as jojoba, avocado, and rice bran oils, has more fans than just Flower Beauty mogul Drew.

Over 70% of the more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers who’ve tried it have given it five stars, with shoppers saying they've used it to successfully treat a host of skin issues, from cystic acne and surgery scars to wrinkles, irritated skin and stretch marks.

Drew, 47, is not into plastic surgery or injectables - but 'douses' herself in an all-natural Vitamin E oil

“Amazing results,” raved one shopper. “Now that I’m 40 I have tried many skin routines with no real visible results - until this oil. I mix a few drops into my moisturizer and apply to my face and neck every morning. My skin is not only much softer but my wrinkles are noticeably reduced. Addicted.”

Another reviewer called it “liquid happiness for your skin”. “As a licensed Esthetician, I am always testing products out to find quality brands and formulas. Vitamin E has always been a part of my skin care regimen for hydration and to maintain skin tone evenness as well as assist in the gracing of aging to prevent or minimize fine lines from developing over time.

"This product took the top spot as my new favorite Vita E.”

“It’s great!” revealed a 58-year-old reviewer. “Bought on the recommendation of Drew Barrymore. And I am glad I did!”

