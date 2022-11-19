Saturday Morning Kitchen star James Martin makes surprising career confession

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

James Martin appeared on Loose Women earlier this week to celebrate the launch of his latest book, Potato.

While chatting with hosts including Katie Piper and Ruth Langsford, James shocked the presenters by revealing he's never read any of the 34 cookery books he has written. The TV chef has a good reason, however, he's dyslexic.

He shared his struggles with the Loose Women, saying he "cried his eyes out2 at times, not realising why he was struggling, before trying to read an autocue on This Morning, which helped him understand his dyslexia.

"I failed all my exams at school, I've never read a book in my life," he went on to tell the Loose Women audience. "I've written 34 books but the way I do it is I dictate it."

James has admitted struggles with the autocue in the past, telling guests on his TV show: "A lot of this crew think I'm ignoring them, it’s mainly because I have trouble reading a script."

James Martin shared his dyslexia troubles with Katie Piper and Ruth Langsford

Speaking on his struggles at school, James said: "I mainly failed because I'm severely dyslexic."

James isn't the only TV presenter who is dyslexic; Holly Willoughby also struggles with reading, while Countryfile's Matt Baker credits his dyslexia with his unique presenting style.

James Martin spoke about his new book Potato while on Loose Women

He explained that he found a font for autocues that made it easier for him to recognise the words and read, plus he picks out key words from the script and goes off-piste around them, which he feels makes him a better listener and presenter.

"My dyslexia has inadvertently gifted me with an interview style people seem to find relaxing," he said.

