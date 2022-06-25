James Martin's delicious Mediterranean-inspired meatballs with tomato sauce - recipe

James Martin creates some of the most delicious homemade grub - and there's nothing quite like his Mediterranean-inspired meatballs cooked in a rich tomato sauce!

The celebrity chef, who has teamed up with a household favourite, Italian tinned tomatoes Cirio, has created a range of recipes to "bring the heart of Italy to British tables" - and his meatball recipe will certainly tickle your fancy!

Speaking about his recipe, James said: "I have really enjoyed creating these delicious but easy-to-make recipes and wanted to work with Cirio because of their superior taste and proven commitment to sustainable farming from field to fork.

"As a chef from a farming family, I know how important it is to respect the land, your people and the environment. Something as simple as using carbon neutral tomatoes can really make a difference."

His go-to meatball recipe may look simple but it tastes incredible. It's a perfect summer party recipe for everyone to tuck in to.

Recipe for James' meatballs with tomato sauce - serves 4

Ingredients

300g beef mince

300g pork mince

Salt and pepper

For the Sauce:

100 ml olive oil

2 tins Cirio chopped tomatoes

2 cloves garlic chopped

Few sprigs of basil

Method

Season the meat and mix together thoroughly.

Roll the mixture into 12 even sized balls.

Heat a large non-stick pan on a medium heat and add the olive oil, garlic and basil.

Warm for a minute or two then add the tomatoes, seasoning and stir through.

Gently bubble for eight to ten minutes.

Pop in the meatballs, place the lid on top and cook for a further 8 to 10 minutes.

