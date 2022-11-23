I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall's 9 most muscular rugby photos We can see why he caught Zara Tindall's eye

What is it about rugby boys? The muddied kits? The rippling muscles? The hardened physiques? We hate to admit it, but they just make us swoon. One of our favourite ex-rugby players Mike Tindall has had his fair share of super-stud moments – so naturally, we have taken the liberty of rounding them up for you.

The current I'm a Celebrity contestant and former England rugby star epitomises the rough and ready aesthetic, so we can totally see why he caught Zara Tindall's eye. Take a look back at Mike's best on-pitch rugby moments.

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder at Zara's birthday party

Mike showed off his major muscles in his England whites.

Who said thunder thighs had bad connotations? Here, Mike is seen kicking a ball into the air – showing off his muscular legs in the process.

We just can't resist a sharp jawline – and the rugby player showcased his masculine facial structure perfectly while playing in the Heineken Cup in 2007.

A man in a beanie? Sign us up.

Zara's husband flaunted his broad build during a Heineken Cup match in 2007.

A cheeky smolder from Mike here is sure to give the girls the giggles…

Mike showed off his battle scars during a Six Nations match where his shirt was ripped open by another player. Talk about being ripped.

Another throwback snap showing off Mike's skills on the pitch – plus a few cheeky appearances from a muscle or two.

With great power comes great responsibility – and for Mike, this means stretching out his powerful bod to avoid injury.

