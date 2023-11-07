Mike Tindall's 'panic' over important day at daughters Mia and Lena's school

Mike Tindall seems one of the most confident members of the royal family, always ready with an open smile and hilarious anecdote, but Princess Anne's son-in-law revealed he's not always as bold as it seems.

During a chat with the Princess Royal and the Prince and Princess of Wales, Mike shared an insight into the one event that worries him, and despite that fact that he's competed in rugby World Cup matches and I'm A Celebrity, it's an event at his daughter's school that causes him to sweat.

Chatting to his fellow royals on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike revealed: "I always panic at sports day, because you know if there's a dad's race someone is going to want to take you down."

© Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Mike Tindall chatted with the Prince and Princess of Wales about the perils of sports day

Speaking of taking part in the competitive race, the former rugby player added: "We had a race before and I had to dig deep," prompting Princess Kate to share her experience of the parent's race at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school.

"There are lots of school that have banned parent races because it became much too competitive," the Princess of Wales said, before divulging: "We have taken part. We were told categorically there was no parents race, then they called a last minute parents race, and maybe it's the competitiveness in both of us, but we had to compete and I had to do it in bare feet."

Prince William chimed in that he came second in the race, sharing: "An Italian dad was in front, so I tried to overtake him, and then a friend of mine pulled a hamstring and lay down."

Speaking of Prince William's running prowess, Mike interjected: "He's fast, he is fast," though the future king demurred: "My 100 metre time is nothing to brag about."

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock Mike Tindall playfully carries his two daughters

Ever competitive, Princess Kate added that her lack of shoes was to blame for her not being triumphant, explaining: "I ran in bare feet, I definitely wasn't in the front."

Her story adds up, because Mike has spoken in the past about her skills when it comes to running, even referring to her as an "engine" in the running department.

It's not uncommon for the royals to get stuck in at sports day, with Princess Diana also running barefoot at Prince Harry's sports day in 1991. Watch the video below to remind yourself of where the late Princess of Wales came in the race…

