Nicole Kidman forced to shoot down broken bone worries in unearthed interview The Nine Perfect Strangers actress has had several calamities

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman is one of the best actresses of our time and is often known to suffer for her art.

When she starred in Moulin Rouge in 2001, Nicole, who was 34 at the time, suffered so many injuries fans speculated she has bone disease osteoporosis, which causes bones to break more easily.

"I broke my ribs and I tore up my knee," Nicole recalled in 2014, speaking to Yahoo!. She also broke another rib after a corset cinched her waist down to 18 inches.

When reports circulated at the time that Nicole's various bone breaks were due to osteoporosis, it was reported she was undergoing tests to check if she had the disease – which she shot down.

"Apparently I'm having tests in hospital, but I laughed because no one told me," the Daily Mail reported at the time. "I haven't had tests for anything," she added.

Nicole Kidman was forced to deny rumours she was undergoing medical tests

Since then, Nicole has been vocal about the physical and mental toll her roles take on her.

During the filming of The Undoing, Nicole revealed her mental health had suffered, explaining: "I actually got really sick [in the middle of filming]. I think this is a big thing that happens to actors. I went down for a week, because your immune system doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing those [draining roles]."

Nicole Kidman's mental and physical health suffer due to her job

"I go home and I don't sleep well, and I'm not well. It's that disturbing for me," Nicole said of the price she pays for embodying her roles.

Physically, the actress also fell foul of injury earlier in 2022, tearing her hamstring while shooting Amazon Prime show Expats.

According to Variety, it is an old injury that flared up, leading the star's doctor to advise her to rest up and miss the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon.

