Rod Stewart breaks silence about 'blue and unconscious' son's hospitalisation

Rod Stewart opened up about the stressful time his and Penny Lancaster's young son Aiden had a suspected heart attack.

During a chat with FourFourTwo magazine, Rod revealed that Aiden, 11, was playing football when he turned blue, giving his dad a real shock.

"He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down," Rod shared. "It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well."

We hope the ordeal doesn't put the young boy off football – the family had a football pitch installed at their Essex home back in 2017, with fans catching a glimpse of it on Instagram.

"The man who built a football pitch in his garden," one follower said, while another added: "Love the football field!"

Rod Stewart and Aiden have a shared passion for football

Penny has given insights into the family home too, with video interviews conducted from the bedroom.

The couple have a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

Rod Stewart has eight children in total

Rod ad Penny live at home with their youngest sons Aiden and Alastair. The rocker has a total of eight children, who also include his oldest children Sarah, Kimberly and Sean.

Aiden is the youngest of Rod's kids, being born when the rocker was 66 – in stark contrast to Rod's first child who was born in 1963 when Rod was still a teenager.

Rod Stewart and his then-partner Susannah Boffey had a daughter called Sarah Streeter, who was given up for adoption and raised by couple Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

