Penny Lancaster twins with lookalike stepdaughters during luxurious holiday

Penny Lancaster is truly living the life while on holiday with her family in Portofino, Italy. The wife of Rod Stewart shared a wholesome picture of her twinning with her stepdaughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, during a scenic boat trip.

Penny, 51, took to social media to share the snap via her Instagram Stories. In the image, the model looked just like her stepdaughters, who stunned in glamorous white dresses and sunglasses.

Youngest daughter Renee looked timeless in a strapless white dress, while Ruby wowed in a long-sleeve cream number. Penny looked elegant as ever in an ebony long sleeve frock featuring a sophisticated V-neck. A black Gucci bag boasting the brand's iconic insignia and a gold chain was strapped across her fashionably-clad front.

The star captioned the sweet image: "Miss you," which was pointed at her gorgeous stepchildren.

Penny looked radiant alongside her stepdaughters

The photograph comes after Penny shared another family snap with her fans online. Posing on a boat set against the backdrop of a honeyed sunset, the snapshot showed Penny nailing a black miniskirt combination as she sat alongside her sons and two of Rod's older children.

The family have been enjoying an Italian getaway

The presenter beamed as she tilted her head, letting her blonde locks cascade and looking so carefree in the sun-kissed picture.

To her left sat her sons Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11 and to her right sat her stepsons Sean, 41, and Liam, 27.

Penny has been sharing glimpses of her luxury holiday with fans online

She captioned the image simply: "Sunset with the lads #sons #stepsons." The 51-year-old's fans went wild for the photo, rushing to share their compliments in the comment section.

One wrote: "Beautiful boys.. and of course you look great!!" Others agreed, adding: "What a Handsome collection of lads (and you, of course, Penny!)," "Gorgeous family," and: "Such a beautiful photo of you all!! Memories to last forever," while many posted heart and heart-eyes emojis in response.

TV personality Kimberly's mother is Alana Stewart, while actress Renee is the daughter of model Rachel Hunter and Rod's second wife. Youngest daughter and singer Ruby's mother is former model Kelly Emberg. Penny and Rod married in 2007 in La Cervara, Italy, in an intimate ceremony.

