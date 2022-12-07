LeAnn Rimes shares unfortunate news with fans as she details recovery from illness The Blue singer is trying to get better

LeAnn Rimes shared with fans a heartbreaking update as she continues to remain on vocal rest at home and try to recover from the flu.

After revealing her illness had taken a turn for the worse over the weekend, she took to social media to explain that it would affect her upcoming shows as well.

Posting a handwritten note, she stated: "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows.

"While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal chord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick."

The singer continued that while she was resting and healing, it would take longer than expected, saying: "I am getting better but I am unable to talk or sing…doctor's orders!"

She added: "I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you.

LeAnn was forced to reschedule her upcoming shows

"Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon," LeAnn concluded.

Fans inundated her comments section with well wishes and messages of support and healing, with one even saying: "Just look after yourself and get feeling better!!! Short term care of yourself for long term health."

LeAnn shared the news with fans through updates on her Instagram Stories, writing: ""I found an app that speaks for me, which is bringing some laughter to this crappy moment! #smallwins."

The singer then posted a selfie as she rested at home, including even more of her regimen for a speedy recovery.

The singer is on strict vocal rest

She listed them out as: "No talking; hyperbaric to speed up healing; sauna to sweat it out; lots of onion, apple, and cinnamon tea for white blood cells; fasting to help clean up this virus in my system."

