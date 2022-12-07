Natalie Rushdie's quirky neck hot water bottle is absolutely genius

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With winter around the corner and cold weather in full swing, a hot water bottle is a true necessity. But when we saw Natalie Rushdie's quirky neck hot water bottle - perfect for soothing neck and shoulder pain, and keeping you warm - we thought it was absolutely genius.

There are so many types of hot water bottles to choose from, and we're also eyeing up the full body styles.

But for festive season relaxation we can't imagine anything more soothing than a plush U-shaped hot water bottle just like Natalie's for both neck support and cosy comfort.

Natalie loved her new hot water bottle so much she shared it on Instagram

Shoppers are saying these neck hot water bottles are everything from 'life-enhancing' to the 'best thing ever' - and Natalie agreed, writing on her Instagram stories: "This hot water bottle is a life changer... I bought one over the weekend and now I can't take it off."

We've tracked down more of our favourites that would also make great gifts this Christmas...

Teddy neck hot water bottle, £10, Dunelm

Dunelm's neck wrap hot water bottle, with its trendy teddy cover, has earned a 4-6-star average rating, has fans raving. One shopper called it a "Life enhancing hot water bottle", saying it's " Absolutely terrific! Not only is it soothing the arthritis in my neck, it is helping me relax and keep warm." And it comes in a Teddy long hot water bottle version and regular hot water bottle design, too.

Personalised neck hot water bottle, more colours, £16, Etsy

You really can’t go wrong with a personalised gift, and this plush neck hot water bottle, which comes in four different colours, can be customised with a name. It’s basically the perfect present, the next best thing to a warm hug.

Faux fur neck hot water bottle, £14.99, Amazon

What could be better than a faux fur water bottle that gives you soothing warmth and comfort? A faux fur water bottle that gives you neck support, too! Amazon's fuzzy neck water bottle comes in three different colours, and shoppers have given it an amazing 4.5 stars. "Great for my neck pain," said one verified shopper. "I was trying to use a normal hot water bottle to get to the muscle pain in my neck which was always awkward. I then discovered this little beauty, which just sits around your neck with no fuss, wish I had found it earlier." Another enthused, "Best thing ever for neck pain. Amazing buy!"

