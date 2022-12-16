A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies shares unfiltered post-accident photo Danni has a scar on her forehead following an accident in September

A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies was hit by a moped in September, leaving her with a scar on her eyebrow, which she has been covering most of the time since.

Danni has been concealing her fresh scar with a gorgeous fringe and cosy headgear, but on Friday she shared a photo of herself undergoing a facial, with her hair swept back from her face.

WATCH: Danni on A Place in the Sun

Loading the player...

In the fresh-faced snap, Danni shared that she has been having specialised treatments to help speed up her recovery from the accident, with a faint scar showing on her eyebrow.

READ: A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals secret to toned figure

SEE: 5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton

"I've been seeing the girls @skinfluencerofficial pretty much weekly since my lil accident and I think it'll be a lifelong relationship," Danni said of the salon she's been having her facials in.

"Now I've got a scar to work with, we’ve been doing LED light treatments and laser to help speed up the heeling process which is incredible."

Danni Menzies has a scar on her eyebrow following her accident

Danni's fans rushed to compliment her bare-faced look, with one writing: "Naturally beautiful, a rare thing these days," while another commented: "You have been through a lot Danni, skin looks amazing."

READ: A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

Others commented on her injury, sending warm well wishes. "Oh Danni I've just seen your eyebrow... bless you," said one, while another commented: " Didn't even notice the scar!

Danni looked glowing during her facial

Danni's accident occurred in September when the presenter was visiting a newsagent in London. She was hit by a stolen moped, which was being driven by two women attempting to steal the vehicle before losing control.

Danni suffered from a cut above her eyebrow as well as cuts on her face and lip and told her followers she would be absent from social media during her recovery.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.