Joanna Gaines provides update on injury with hospital photo The Fixer Upper star is pushing through

Joanna Gaines gave her fans an update on how she was spending the holidays – and it's not exactly as ideal as you'd think for the home renovating maven.

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares breathtaking peek of her Waco farmhouse

She revealed to her massive following that she had only recently had surgery based on an old high school injury that had been acting up.

The Fixer Upper star shared a photograph of herself from her hospital bed two weeks prior paired with some of her at home resting and experiencing a tamer holiday season.

Joanna shared an update on her recent surgery

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading – basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," she penned.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's new anchor talks struggle with getting to host the show

"I had my first [microdiscectomy] in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago.

"I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed [because] of the timing of it all with the holiday season."

SEE: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' Waco family farmhouse where she is recuperating

Loading the player...

Joanna continued with a message of hope, writing: "But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still.

"Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now."

MORE: Joanna Gaines and husband Chip's emotional response to big family change

ALSO POPULAR: Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world

The Magnolia Network creator was quickly inundated with love and support from her many followers in the form of likes on the photos due to having limited the comments.

Joanna will get to spend a restful holiday at her expansive family farmhouse near Waco, Texas with her husband Chip.

The Fixer Upper stars will spend the holidays with their five kids

Joining them, of course, are their five children, daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella Rose, 16, plus sons Crew, four, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, who just started his senior year of high school.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.