Make New Year's night extra spicy with these sexual wellness toys

These adult sex toys are on sale during the holiday season, including naughty gifts for couples, solo gifts for ultimate pleasure, and so much more.
Want to spice up your New Year's celebrations? If you're ready to ring in 2023 with a bang, you're in luck. Lovehoney and LELO, two intimate lifetyle brands, are both offering holiday sales on some of their bestselling products.
Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off holiday gifts until December 25, while LELO is offering 15% off with code SWEET15 until December 31.
Think of your purchases as self-care essentials that will help increase pleasure, lower stress, and give you something to look forward to after a long work day. Here's to a sensual and pleasurable 2023.
Toys for women
SONA 2 Cruise, was $149 now $119, LELO
This toy was made to intensify pleasure with sonic pulses for ultimate satisfaction. It's 100% waterproof and has 12 settings, too.
SORAYA Wave, was $259 now $207, LELO
Double your pleasure with the sleek SORAYA Wave! This flexible and waterproof vibrator also has eight pleasure settings.
Toys for couples
Lovehoney All You Need Bondage Kit, was $159.99 now $111.99, Lovehoney
Whether you're a newbie or been at this for a while, this 20-piece kit, which has everything you could imagine, from vibrating devices to sensory tools and beyond, is sure to satisfy.
Toys for men
F1S V2 Pleasure Console, was $229 now $172, LELO
Get into self love with this stimulator that delivers intense and supremely satisfying pleasure. Customize your experience, measure your performance, and enjoy!
