Make New Year's night extra spicy with these sexual wellness toys

Set a precedent for a steamy 2023...

Want to spice up your New Year's celebrations? If you're ready to ring in 2023 with a bang, you're in luck. Lovehoney and LELO, two intimate lifetyle brands, are both offering holiday sales on some of their bestselling products.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off holiday gifts until December 25, while LELO is offering 15% off with code SWEET15 until December 31.

Think of your purchases as self-care essentials that will help increase pleasure, lower stress, and give you something to look forward to after a long work day. Here's to a sensual and pleasurable 2023.

Toys for women

SONA 2 Cruise, was $149 now $119, LELO

This toy was made to intensify pleasure with sonic pulses for ultimate satisfaction. It's 100% waterproof and has 12 settings, too.

SORAYA Wave, was $259 now $207, LELO

Double your pleasure with the sleek SORAYA Wave! This flexible and waterproof vibrator also has eight pleasure settings.

Toys for couples

Lovehoney All You Need Bondage Kit, was $159.99 now $111.99, Lovehoney

Whether you're a newbie or been at this for a while, this 20-piece kit, which has everything you could imagine, from vibrating devices to sensory tools and beyond, is sure to satisfy.

Toys for men

F1S V2 Pleasure Console, was $229 now $172, LELO

Get into self love with this stimulator that delivers intense and supremely satisfying pleasure. Customize your experience, measure your performance, and enjoy!

