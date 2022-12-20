Sharon Osbourne shares health update after returning home The Osbournes star is spending Christmas at home with family

Sharon Osbourne gave her fans a fright when it was revealed that she had been hospitalized following a health scare on set.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy's $18m LA home they're reluctant to leave for UK

Thankfully, her family gave an update on her health, saying that she had returned home, and the matriarch is back on social media to share her own take on the matter.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne's worrying health update after returning home to Ozzy Osbourne

Loading the player...

Sharon posted a photograph from her beautifully decorated family home, featuring a shot of their adorable pet husky front and center.

Behind the pooch was a humongous Christmas tree, fully done up with lights, baubles, and a variety of other kinds of decorations, suggesting it was going to be a happy holiday season after all.

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo - and wait 'til you see her hair!

"Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [heart emoji]," was what she wrote to her fans, leaving many of them to heave a sigh of relief.

"Oh thank God," her former The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots commented, with one of her followers also writing: "So glad [you're] safe and sound with the precious!!"

Sharon shared a positive update on her health

Another said: "Sharon, so happy you are home. Sending you love. Merry Christmas to you and your family," while a third added: "Great to hear, Sharon. You're surrounded by love."

Sharon was rushed to the hospital on Friday while filming in Santa Paula, California. The Osbournes star received medical attention and stayed overnight, and on Saturday evening, her family shared a health update to fans on social media.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne astounds fans with shrine to husband Ozzy at grand home

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Jack Osbourne, who was with Sharon at the time, took to Instagram Stories to release a statement, while also clarifying the exact story.

He wrote: "Ok here is what I'll say... first thing first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostsadventures.

The TV star is back at home with the support of her family

"She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha. Now that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.