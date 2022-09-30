Jessica Simpson shares secret to weight loss amid 'hurtful' criticism Jessica lost weight following the birth of her third child

Jessica Simpson opened up in a new interview about how she will never get used to the public's obsession with her weight, despite being in the spotlight for over 20 years.

Extra's Terri Seymour quizzed the star: "Why are people obsessed with your weight and how you look? Have you gotten used to it?" to which the 42-year-old replied: "Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman?

"I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it. I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance'," she continued.

The mom-of-three shed weight in 2019, following the birth of her third child, letting fans in on her weight loss secret.

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed, before explaining that she feels healthily than ever now.

Jessica Simpsons' legs looked ultra-toned in a recent snap

"I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage," Jessica said of her slimmer figure.

Earlier in September sent her fans into overdrive when she shared a stunning new photo that displayed her 100lbs weight loss.

Jessica Simpson lost weight since having her third child in 2019

The 42-year-old looked phenomenal in a pair of tiny leather shorts that highlighted her incredibly sculpted gym-honed legs to promote the Fall collection of her Jessica Simpson Style clothing line.

Fans raced to share their positive opinion of her look, with one responding: "Amazing! Top to bottom." A second said: "You're absolutely just so gorgeous and beautiful."

A third added: "Leg goals," and a fourth wrote: "Your legs look amazing! Those are monster shoes."

