Gemma Atkinson confuses fans with physical transformation in new workout photos

Gemma Atkinson is a dedicated gym-goer, regularly sharing her workouts with her fans – and someone who is as committed to exercise as she is needs a killer gym wardrobe.

Lucky for Gorka Marquez's partner, she has her own activewear range with In The Style, and on Monday she took to Instagram to show off her latest collection, modelling the full range herself, impressing her followers in the process.

In a selection of ensembles, including leggings and crop tops, jumpers and running tops, Gemma proved why she's total gym inspiration, showcasing her toned physique in the figure-hugging ensembles.

"Well done girl, your ranges are always spot on," one follower commented, while another wrote: "You look amazing. Love your activewear. Have two pairs of leggings from the last collection, the fit is lovely. So comfy."

Other fans were confused by Gemma's appearance, with one writing: "Why doesn't she look the same? Has she had new teeth or something done to her face? Just wondering, not a criticism."

Gemma Atkinson looked incredible in her new In The Style collection

Another queried: "Fab range and is it your makeup or do you have a new smile?"

Gemma replied in good spirits, explaining: "Just makeup! I don't usually wear it, so with contouring etc.. (which I'm terrible at) it looks different to when I'm not wearing any. I had Invisalign last year for around 10 months."

Gemma's fans love her gym wear collections

"I thought you'd had a mini facelift lol... the contouring did the job then!" her fan replied, adding: "I think you look bloomin' lovely."

