Gwen Stefani is glowing in new photo as her appearance sparks reaction The Voice star looks more radiant than ever

Gwen Stefani always looks picture-perfect, so it came as no surprise when she looked positively glowing in her latest selfie.

The 53-year-old posed by the fire, with her trademark blonde hair swept up into a high bun, with lowkey makeup taking center stage. The No Doubt star is known for bold, statement red lips, so fans rushed to comment on the nude lip shade she'd chosen.

"You look so so pretty with mellow makeup," one wrote, while a second wrote: "Love the lipstick," and a third said: "Beautiful girl! I love the look."

Gwen let her fans in on the lipstick combo she'd used, so they could recreate the look.

"Gettin cozy by the fire and getting comfy playing with my @gxvebeauty liquid lippies. I mixed Camo & Tomboy to get this look," she shared, referring to her own makeup brand.

It wasn't just her pretty lip colour that fans loved, one marveled: "How do you not even have a wrinkle?" while another simply said: "Gwen you are stunning as usual."

Gwen Stefani wowed fans with her low key lipstick look

The singer has been the subject of pregnancy speculation over the last few weeks – and she added fuel to the fire on Friday when she teased a big announcement is on the way.

The Voice star – who is married to Blake Shelton – took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.

Gwen Stefani posed by the fire in her latest selfie

Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen is holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake.

However, it seems more likely that the singer is set to release a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty, as the post was also shared on its official Instagram account.

