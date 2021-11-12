Gavin Rossdale shares agony and relief after near-death experience of his greatest friend The star shares three children with ex-wife Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale issued a heartfelt reminder that life is precious when he detailed the worrying situation he has been living through recently.

The Bush frontman took to Instagram with a photo and a message as he revealed his friend, tennis pro, Murphy Jensen, almost died.

The sportsman suffered a cardiac arrest while playing a match almost two weeks ago and Gavin said he's been on tenterhooks ever since.

His emotional message, alongside a photo with Murphy read: "Life is precious. It’s been an insane last couple of weeks.our greatest friend @murphyjensen getting as close to leaving this world as is possible; without leaving.

"We’ve been on a knife edge. He's doing great now and we are so relieved. Read his story on his page. @kate_jensen @dual_hand_luke_jensen and the medical staff that helped him in #coloradosprings -absolute heroes and the most incredible support system. We salute you we love you."

His fans were blown away and had no idea Murphy had been unwell. They commented with praying hands emojis and said they were sending healing thoughts and energy.

Gavin shared his relief that Murphy has recovered

Murphy himself responded too and wrote: "What an amazing photo! I’m alive today from the prayers and unconditional love that you have showered me with since day 1 of our friendship 23 years ago."

Murphy also thanked fans on his own social media and told them what had happened.

He said: "It is with JOY and genuine humility and gratitude that I’m posting today. 11 days ago my life changed forever, when I suffered from sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis."

Murphy said he's so grateful to be alive

His post from earlier this week continued: "With the clarity of a sober person and love of a grateful heart I’m delighted to share that last night I was discharged from the hospital, with a healthy heart and a sound mind."

Murphy said he was so appreciative of all the love he has received and concluded:

"Sleeping in my own bed for the first time last night has given me a feeling of strength and not weakness. I want to end by saying THANK YOU to everyone who prayed for me. I AM GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE. I wish this world WE live in a BLESSED DAY! Until next time KEEP SERVING ACES! With Gratitude and Love! Murphy."

