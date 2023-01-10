Kelly Ripa's fans express concerns for her health after latest episode hosting The ABC star still hasn't fully recovered

Kelly Ripa returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan at the start of the week after having been sick over the course of the previous few days.

While she definitely looked to be on the mend at first, her appearance on Tuesday betrayed something else as she had quite clearly lost her voice.

She sucked on a throat lozenge as Ryan Seacrest explained that he'd gotten messages from people saying "she can't really speak," and as he turned to his co-host, she replied in a gravelly tone: "You're welcome, America."

Kelly then explained that after her Monday hosting, she'd started to lose her voice, telling: "Yesterday, around 2 PM, my voice just left the building.

"So Mark (Consuelos) said 'Don't worry, all you have to do is nod yes or no, just look at me and nod.' And then he goes 'What do you want for dinner?'" which everyone in the studio found amusing.

She did clarify that while she was feeling better, it was just a scratchy throat and lack of a voice that got in her way.

@KellyRipa I hope you feel better soon it’s going around! — Anthony (@dominic96018301) January 10, 2023

Kelly's fans expressed concern for her health

Fans took to social media to urge the mom-of-three to stay home and care for herself before returning as one said: "Kelly, the voice!?? How are you going to do this!!? Get better soon."

Another commented: "Kelly Ripa, I hope you feel better soon, it's going around!" while a third also wrote: "Today would have probably been one of those days to take off @KellyRipa Honestly a talk show host that can't talk should be home with hot tea and lemon! Come on man!"

On the previous installment, Kelly shared that she'd been "so sick" for that time and had spent most of her days in bed, unable to even watch the show as it aired.

The Hope and Faith star then looked right at the audience as she declared: "When you get sick, and you have the audacity to test negative for everything…

The star admitted she might've returned "too soon"

"And the doctor's like 'Maybe you just have a random thing,' and I go 'It's not a random thing because I'm clearly dying'."

