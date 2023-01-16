Holly Willoughby admits she's struggling after sleepless night - and it's so relatable The Dancing On Ice presenter is very busy currently

It's the busiest time of the year for Holly Willoughby, who is working on both Dancing On Ice and This Morning for the next few months.

With this in mind, the fact that her eight-year-old son Chester woke her up during the night on Sunday couldn't have come at a worse time. During Monday's This Morning, Holly admitted: "I'm sleep deprived because Chester woke me up and I talk a lot of rubbish when I'm tired."

Being tired in any job is a drain, but when you need to present a cheery face to the nation, sleeplessness is undoubtedly a big issue.

"Anyone who hasn't had a full night's sleep knows it can cause you to be groggy and moody," confirms sleep specialist Donna Fairley, who recently devised the luxury winter sleep service at Scottish hotel InterContinental Edinburgh The George.

"It is important that we do not sleep less than seven hours per night. A good amount of sleep allows our body to benefit from the important sleep stages we need to remain healthy, control our weight, and regulate our mood. When those needs are not met our mood worsens and we do not feel in control," Donna adds.

Holly Willoughby's son Chester had a bad sleep on Sunday

Donna continues to explain how bad sleep could impact Holly at work in her various roles. "Poor sleep can hinder you from thinking clearly and keeping your emotions at an even keel," she says.

"Studies show that excessive sleepiness can affect work performance, wreak havoc with relationships, and can lead to mood problems like anger and depression."

Holly and Phil are very busy at the moment

We're hoping Holly and Chester's disrupted night was a one-off and they both sleep better tonight.

