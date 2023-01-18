Denise Welch reveals health diagnosis: 'I'm exhausted' The former Waterloo Road star said she's been diagnosed with a health condition she's likely had since childhood

On her new podcast, Juicy Crack, Loose Women star Denise Welch shared she'd received a new health diagnosis which explained why she'd been feeling 'exhausted'.

The 64-year-old spoke candidly about having been diagnosed with ADHD, a condition specialists believe she's had since childhood. "Clinical depression has been my illness and I've never thought beyond that," Denise said, explaining why it's taken so long to receive her ADHD diagnosis.

WATCH: Denise Welch explains misconception about depression

Loading the player...

"I had a diagnosis after two or three days of quite intense tests with a psychologist, and I have ADHD, and have had since childhood," Denise confirmed.

Speaking of her ADHD symptoms, Denise noted that one of her symptoms is interrupting people a lot. "If I don't say what I think is important, I forget it. There's a desperation in me that I need to get out what I want to say, which is very much a symptom.

"It drives the girls mad," she said of her Loose Women co-stars.

Denise Welch shared how her ADHD impacts her Loose Women co-stars

Denise went on to explain she's also been feeling fatigue, another symptom of ADHD. "It's not just tiredness," she said." I know energy levels fall as you get older, but I'm so tired at the moment. I'm exhausted, even things I'm looking forward to doing, I can't be bothered to do, I just want to lie in bed."

READ: Denise Welch faces 'terrifying' fear during controversial wellness break

The presenter went on to explain she was reluctant to medicate her ADHD, for fear it could bring on a depressive episode.

Denise Welch has suffered from depression for 33 years

"I haven't had depression for three years, which is massive for me after having been depressed for 33 years, not being scared of a depressive episode coming on is such a freedom," Denise said through tears.

"For 30 years I've been scared every day of my illness coming on, but since September 2019 I haven't had a depression," Denise continued, before explaining that the origin of her depression is hormonal.

RELATED: 5 Loose Women stars' heartbreaking marriage splits: Denise Welch, Jane Moore and more

"I think something hormonal has happened, because of that I've been worried about taking the medication recommended to me [for ADHD], because I'm frightened to put something into my system that's going to have an adverse effect [on my depression]."

Denise decided she will take the medication recommended

She concluded by explaining that she'd asked her psychologist for more information on the medication and decided she is going to go on them, but can come off them at any time.

"I'm going see how I go because I think I need some help with ADHD," she said.

Visit Mind for help with ADHD

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.