Princess Charlotte takes after Zara Tindall in this sweet way

Princess Charlotte surprised royal watchers in 2022, when she revealed she didn't share her mother Princess Kate's passions for tennis and running, instead sharing that gymnastics was her true passion.

While Princess Charlotte's love of gymnastics seems unusual, given it's not one of the sports the royal family speaks openly about or seems to support, it transpires that she's not the only royal with a penchant for the discipline.

In Mike Tindall's new podcast, Mike Drop, he interviews his wife Zara Tindall about her childhood, with Zara revealing she was a skilled gymnast in childhood.

Revealing that horse riding wasn't her first love, Zara explained: "I didn't ride at school, I just played sport the whole time. There was too much going on, I couldn't fit [horse riding] in," with Mike adding: "You always said you could have been a sprinter or a gymnast."

As the couple chatted about Zara's love of gymnastics, several snaps of her as a child appeared on screen, dressed in gymnastics attire, with one even starring her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen did show an interest in gymnastics, reportedly chatting about gymnastics with Olympian Tom Daley.

Appearing on Swedish chat show Skavlan, Tom Daley said of the Queen: "She commented on her height compared to some of the other athletes in the room and because me and the other athletes were quite small, she said, 'Maybe I should try gymnastics'.

Charlotte and Zara have a shared passion for gymnastics

We bet Her Majesty would have been proud to see her great-granddaughter Charlotte following in Zara's footsteps.

