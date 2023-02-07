Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes discusses how injury will affect Super Bowl play The NFL quarterback is playing his third Super Bowl in five years

Patrick Mahomes is set to make his appearance in the upcoming Super Bowl on February 12, his third in just the span of five years.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the youngest to reach that point, and while expectations on him are quite high, he's trying to keep his composure in the best way possible.

VIDEO: Rihanna's teaser for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Loading the player...

The player suffered a high ankle sprain during a divisional round play-off game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in late January.

While the injury cast a shadow on whether his play in the big game would be affected, he shrugged it off quickly and assuaged any worry.

MORE: Super Bowl 2023 headline show left uncertain with just 2 weeks to go

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

Speaking with NFL.com on Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, he stated that his ankle was doing fine and that he was capable of playing.

"I'm just gonna make it real quick," he explained. "I'll play through all injuries that the trainers will let me play through. That's the list. As long as the trainers are OK for me to get out there, I'm going to play through it."

Patrick will be playing his third Super Bowl on February 12

The star QB is heading to the Super Bowl yet again, in a history-making face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game which marks the first time two Black quarterbacks – the Eagles' QB is Jalen Hurts – compete at the annual game.

Patrick will no doubt be supported by his legion of fans, although none more so than his wife Brittany, with the two being married since 2022.

MORE: Grab these Super Bowl Sunday essentials before hosting on game day!

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

They're also parents to one-year-old daughter Sterling Sky Mahomes and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who is just a little over two months old.

He even joked in another interview ahead of the big game that preparing for the Super Bowl had made him forget about Valentine's Day plans for his wife.

The quarterback is married to Brittany Mahomes and is a dad-of-two

“I didn't even notice it was coming up," he joked. "So don't tell her I said that but I'll make sure I have some plans now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.